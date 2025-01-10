Deshaun Watson undergoes surgery again to repair new Achilles tear

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had already been dealing with an Achilles injury, and further testing this week has resulted in the discovery of a new tear.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry mentioned earlier this week that Watson had a "setback in his recovery."

The team statement today issued today indicated Watson re-injured himself off the field while in Miami. Watson has been splitting his rehab between Cleveland and Miami, according to ESPN.

We now know that the "setback" was an Achilles tendon rupture discovered during the end-of-year process earlier this week when all players underwent exit physicals. Watson had surgery to repair the tear on Thursday.

According to Berry, Watson brought the issue up, saying that something felt off.

It's unclear how long Watson's recovery will take before he can start training again for next season or if he will even play at all.

Watson was supposed to be the team's franchise quarterback, elevating the Browns to new heights and propelling them back toward the playoffs. Instead, in the more than 1,000 days since joining the team, he has played in just 19 games over three seasons.

Browns face reality of Deshaun Watson trade with QB's new injury setback

RELATED: Browns face reality of Deshaun Watson trade with QB's new injury setback