Deshaun Watson won't be deposed Monday after lawyers file motion to quash

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won't be deposed Monday after his lawyers filed a motion to quash or block.

To view the motion, click here.

Watson was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. to face a 26th accusation of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist, according to a filing from the District Court of Harris County in Texas.

The most recent suit, for a woman identified as "Jane Doe", was filed this past October by attorney Anissah M. Nguyen. The suit claims Watson sought out sex-related acts during a massage therapy appointment on Dec. 18, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims Watson reached out to set up an appointment via Instagram while she was trying to grow her business and expand her client base.

Watson is accused of trying to have sex with the woman, and when she refused, the woman claims he was able to "pressure her into oral sex," before paying her $300 for her services despite her $115-an-hour rate.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson to be deposed April 10 in lastest sexual misconduct lawsuit

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended for 11 games last season after signing with the Browns when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct in massage therapy sessions by more than two dozen women.