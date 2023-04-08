Deshaun Watson to be deposed April 10 in lastest sexual misconduct lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to give an oral deposition on April 10 at 10 a.m. in Houston, Texas as he faces the 26th lawsuit for sexual misconduct by a licensed massage therapist, according to a filing from the District Court of Harris County.

The most recent suit, filed on behalf of a woman identified as "Jane Doe", was filed this past October by Attorney Anissah M. Nguyen. The suit claims Watson sought out sex-related acts during a massage therapy appointment that occurred on Dec. 18, 2020.

The woman claims Watson reached out to set up an appointment via Instagram and as a "small business owner" she was actively trying to grow her business and expand her client base, the lawsuit says.

Watson is accused of trying to have sex with the woman, and when she refused, the woman claims he was able to "pressure her into oral sex," before paying her $300 for her services despite her $115-an-hour rate.

In response to the latest lawsuit, Watson and his team filed a motion for sanctions against the opposing law firm, claiming they filed the suit in bad faith, providing messages from the woman as evidence against her.

The filing for the deposition requests that Watson provides related cell phone records, social media records and emails leading up to and after the incident on Dec. 18, 2020 at the Houstonian.

In August, Watson's suspension was increased from six games to 11 with an additional $5 million fine. The provision from the original six-game suspension also requires Watson to undergo therapy and treatment as part of the settlement.

As part of Watson's agreement, he is not subject to further league discipline for any alleged personal conduct policy violations arising from the same and or similar conduct that allegedly occurred before his settlement with the NFL.

With each new lawsuit filed, Watson has maintained his innocence.

Watson speaks at a press conference in August:

Deshaun Watson speaks after reaching settlement with NFL

