Deshaun Watson's shoulder surgery was successful, doctor says

QB should be ready to return in 2024
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Last week, quarterback Deshaun Watson reinjured his shoulder after taking several hits during the Browns-Ravens game. He has since undergone surgery to repair the damage.

Following the hits in the Ravens game, Watson said his throwing arm was bothering him again and underwent medical scans to determine the extent of the injury. It was revealed that he had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in that shoulder.

According to News 5's Camryn Justice, the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and was considered successful. Justice said Watson is expected to recover fully and return in the 2024 season.

Watson had previously injured the same shoulder when he sustained a rotator cuff contusion in Week 3, which kept him from playing in three games and part of a fourth.

