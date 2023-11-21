Deshaun Watson's shoulder surgery was successful, doctor says

Last week, quarterback Deshaun Watson reinjured his shoulder after taking several hits during the Browns-Ravens game. He has since undergone surgery to repair the damage.

Following the hits in the Ravens game, Watson said his throwing arm was bothering him again and underwent medical scans to determine the extent of the injury. It was revealed that he had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in that shoulder.

According to News 5's Camryn Justice, the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and was considered successful. Justice said Watson is expected to recover fully and return in the 2024 season.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson underwent surgery to repair the fractured bone in his shoulder today.



The surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in LA, was considered successful. He's expected to make a full recovery and be ready to return for the start of the 2024 season. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 21, 2023

Watson had previously injured the same shoulder when he sustained a rotator cuff contusion in Week 3, which kept him from playing in three games and part of a fourth.

