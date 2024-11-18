Despite loss, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy goes for first 100+ yard game since 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS — It's been two years since Jerry Jeudy recorded 100 receiving yards in a game. The wide receiver's best game of 2023 with the Denver Broncos saw him record 81 yards. The last time he had a game for at least 100 yards was Denver's final game of the 2022 season, where Jeudy caught five passes for 154 yards.

Since then, Jeudy's production has fallen short of his expectations.

After being traded to the Browns in March, there were hopes that a fresh start with a new team could unlock the potential for Jeudy to be a consistently explosive offensive weapon.

Unfortunately, this season has come with a multitude of issues for Cleveland's offense. An injury-riddled offensive line challenged to block and protect, Deshaun Watson's struggles before his season-ending injury and receiver drops saw the Browns' season open up flat, for Jeudy as well.

Through the Browns first nine games, Jeudy had a game-high of 79 yards so far in the season, which came in Cleveland's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The explosiveness the Browns had hoped to unlock in Jeudy had remained untapped, until Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

In the first quarter, Jeudy ran an open route up the left side of the field. Quarterback Jameis Winston was able to hit him through the route and Jeudy broke free. A sprint toward the middle of the field saw Jeudy able to burn the Saints' defenders, cutting 89 yards upfield and into the end zone.

The play marked the second-longest catch for Jeudy in his career and the longest touchdown pass for Jameis Winston in his career.

And the catches continued for Jeudy.

In the Browns' 37-14 loss to the Saints, Jeudy caught six passes for 142 yards—his first 100+ yard game since the 2022 season.

The game was a good step in the right direction for Jeudy, who the Browns signed to a three-year, $58 million contract extension days after trading for him. It showed big games are there for creation with the wide receiver.

Winston noted that Jeudy is an explosive player, and while the team is happy to see the production and connection with Jeudy, the next step is creating more points through that connection to help generate wins in a season the Browns are starving for victories.

"He's explosive, you get the ball in an explosive player's hands, he does that. Again, it was a great call, but we worked that. We worked the scramble drill. Both of our touchdowns were on that. So we had to continue to find ways to execute in that and find ways to finish in the end zone," Winston said.

The Browns will look to continue building on the big game for Jeudy and the rest of the receivers as they prepare for their AFC North rivalry matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday on a short week.