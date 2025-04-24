'Don't Stop Believin' in the Browns. It's Draft Day. Journey is in town.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is officially NFL Draft Day, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host THE biggest party thrown by any team ever in the NFL.

The Browns will usher in the 2025 Draft class with a "first of its kind" free concert for season ticket members, who have NEVER stopped "believen'".

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Journey will take the stage at Huntington Bank Field for a private concert at 6 p.m.

Browns officials say this is the first-ever Season Ticket Member Draft Party.

The event/concert is exclusively for Season Ticket Members who renewed their season ticket membership for the season.

Gates at the stadium are set to open at 4:30 p.m.

Journey will perform at 6 p.m.

The Draft starts at 8 p.m. Those in attendance are welcome to watch the Draft playing on the big boards around the stadium and hang out throughout the rest of the evening.

Road closures are set to begin around Huntington Bank Field around 5 p.m.

