ESPN: Former Browns LB Mychal Kendricks signing with Seahawks

Former Browns LB Mychal Kendricks is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.

Kendricks was released by the Browns last month after he was charged with using insider trading tips to make more than $1 million in illegal profits. He pleaded guilty to the charges last week.

Kendricks was released by the Browns in August after having been signed by the team in June.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Kendricks said he was sorry and takes full responsibility for his actions.

“While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions,” Kendricks said in the statement.

Kendricks, 27, faces up to 25 years in prison. Kendricks "leveraged insider stock tips to fatten his already enviable financial portfolio," Philly.com reported.

Kendricks is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24 for sentencing.