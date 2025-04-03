'Forever thankful': Former Browns QB Jameis Winston says goodbye in thank-you letter to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Jameis Winston era in Cleveland was short-lived, but had enough highs and lows to rival one Sandusky amusement park. Perhaps a fitting comparison for one word alone: amusement, something the former Browns quarterback delivered quite often in his stint in Cleveland.

Winston was signed by the Browns last offseason as a veteran backup for Deshaun Watson. The team chose to move on from their previous veteran quarterback-turned-starter Joe Flacco, bringing in Winston to play in that role instead. Winston approached the backup position as less of a secondary quarterback role to that of a mentor and leader for Watson and the rest of the locker room.

It wasn't long, however, before Winston found himself in the Browns' starting role, taking over at QB1 after Watson sustained the season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7. The following game, a home matchup with AFC North foes the Baltimore Ravens, Winston took the field as QB1. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, leading Cleveland to a 29-24 victory, their second of the year. It was a game the team dedicated to late Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan, who had passed away the day before.

The following six games Winston started in before the Browns began starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson and listing Winston as inactive were mostly filled with losses. Five, to be exact. But the singular other win the Browns had was a memorable one—the Snow Bowl game.

This is the definition of AFC North football

It was a Browns-Steelers rivalry game that came down to the wire, with Cleveland avoiding the Steelers' Hail Mary attempt for their third and final win of the season. The elements were exactly what you'd expect from AFC North football and the scenes were iconic. Within 10 minutes, the field went from grassy green to piled with snow. The visibility was nearly non-existent with the white-out snowfall coming down. The win was full of snowball fights and snow angels on the field.

At the end of the disappointing 3-14 season for the Browns, Winston expressed some desire to remain in Cleveland, but his era with the Browns came to an end this offseason when he entered free agency and then signed with the New York Giants.

Winston's time in Cleveland was full of unforgettable press conferences and lines like "You can knick-knack, this-that, paddy whack, give a dog a bone..." and plenty of other quips and sermon-like speeches.

Winston is off to the next chapter, entering his 11th year in the NFL. The Giants will be Winston's fourth team after his time with Cleveland, the Saints and the Buccaneers. Before starting his new journey in New York, Winston took to Instagram with a message to the city of Cleveland and the Dawg Pound, making sure to say thank you and goodbye to the city of Cleveland and the Dawg Pound for the time he spent here in Northeast Ohio.

Dear Cleveland,



I’m so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year. From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I’m forever thankful.



To the Dawg Pound: you were electric. Snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered. You reminded us all what loyalty, passion, and community really look like.



This year was one of growth, service, and adaptability — not just for me personally, but for my family as well. And Cleveland, you played a major role in that. The spirit of this city, the heart of its people, and the bond we’ve built will always be with us.



One moment I’ll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest.



To the amazing men and women who make this city special: thank you. You’ve made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service, and love.



Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best.



With deep gratitude,

Jameis Winston