Snow game: Browns playing through wintery downfall in Thursday night game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Nothing says AFC North football like a snow game, and under the primetime lights in the rivalry matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's exactly what we got.

At kickoff, the air was crisp outside off the shores of Lake Erie, but the field was clear, and the weather wasn't much at play.

But in the second half, the skies opened up and the snow began to fall.

At 9:57 p.m., this is what the field looked like inside Huntington Bank Field:

Exactly 10 minutes later, this was the scene inside the stadium:

Heavy flakes quickly coated the field. Crews had to come out with shovels and brushes to clear the lines on the gridiron. There were even some whiteout conditions as the wind whipped the snow through the air.

The Browns expected this kind of matchup heading into Thursday night. This is the environment that historically sets the AFC North apart.

"Just growing up seeing the blood, sweat and tears that happened in these games. These games are hard nose, hard-fought, true definition, cold weather, football weather, football games. This is the premiere," quarterback Jameis Winston said on Tuesday.

For the fans at the game, conditions were cold, but some showed an appreciation for the conditions. Because in a few years, with the Browns heading toward building a new domed stadium, these games won't exist in Cleveland—making these moments under the primetime lights a memory in the making.