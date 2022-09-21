Former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden to retire a Brown

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is signing a one-day contract with the team to retire a Brown, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Haden was a first-round pick for the Browns out of the University of Florida back in 2010 and played for the team until 2016. Haden appeared in 90 games with 81 starts for the Browns.

When he first got to Cleveland, Haden was in a competition for a starting job and made his regular season debut not in the secondary, but as a kick returner. At cornerback, Haden quickly impressed, notching 62 tackles, a sack, an impressive six interceptions and a force fumble his rookie season.

A fan favorite for many years, the Browns re-signed Haden to a five-year contract extension ahead of the 2014 season. Haden played at one of his highest levels in 2014, but the next season was riddled with injury. A groin injury kept him sidelined at times and he was later placed on injured reserve.

Haden played his final season for the Browns in 2016 after former head coach Hue Jackson was hired. Following that season, there were attempts by the Browns to trade Haden that proved unsuccessful.

In 2017, Haden was released by the Browns and quickly after signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent the next five seasons. The move certainly shifted Haden in the eyes of some fans with the move to their rival team, but for many, there was always a hope a that he might return to play in Cleveland.

Over his NFL career, Haden played in 158 games with 148 starts, 615 tackles, 29 interceptions, and two touchdowns. He was selected to three Pro Bowls, his first in 2013.

The Browns plan to honor Haden for his time in the NFL and in Cleveland during a game later this season, according to a league source.