Frank Ryan, Cleveland's last championship-winning quarterback, dies at 87, reports say

FILE- In this Dec. 27, 1964, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan salutes in dressing room as he talks with reporters after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-0 in the NFL championship football game in Cleveland, Ohio. Saturday marks 50 years since the Browns won the NFL title, the last championship for this city's three pro sports franchises. For fans, it's been mostly misery since. That's why LeBron James' return provides something dearly needed: hope. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 02, 2024
If you've been a Browns fan since "the good old days," then you probably remember Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to win a championship for Cleveland.

According to the Associated Press, Ryan has died at age 87.

Ryan was a member of the 1964 Browns, which won the NFL Championship against the Colts, two years before the first Super Bowl in 1966.

He has the fifth most passing yards in Browns history at 13,361.

Ryan was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1962 before he was traded to Cleveland, where he would play for six seasons.

