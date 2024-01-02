Frank Ryan, Cleveland's last championship-winning quarterback, dies at 87, reports say

If you've been a Browns fan since "the good old days," then you probably remember Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to win a championship for Cleveland.

According to the Associated Press, Ryan has died at age 87.

Frank Ryan, who led the Browns to their last NFL title in 1964, has died. He was 87. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 2, 2024

Ryan was a member of the 1964 Browns, which won the NFL Championship against the Colts, two years before the first Super Bowl in 1966.

He has the fifth most passing yards in Browns history at 13,361.

Ryan was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1962 before he was traded to Cleveland, where he would play for six seasons.