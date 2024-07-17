Glenville Tarblooders surprise Browns QB Deshaun Watson with state championship ring at 7-on-7 Tournament

BEREA, Ohio — Last year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson held his inaugural 7-on-7 Tournament in Northeast Ohio, bringing together hundreds of high school players to compete against each other in some summer workouts. In its second year, the tournament held a surprise even Watson didn't expect.

Watson's second annual event was held at Berea-Midpark on Wednesday morning, bringing together more than 300 student-athletes from 16 local schools to compete against each other in the one-day tournament.

Akron Buchtel, Akron East, Austintown Fitch, Bedford, Benedictine, Berea-Midpark, Brush, Canton South, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Rhodes, Kirtland, Maple Heights, Shaker Heights and Villa Angela-St. Joseph and Glenville were participants in the tournament.

Tedd Ginn Sr., the head coach of the Glenville Tarblooders, said Watson's event is something that excites the players and helps the team improve, particularly on offense.

"It gives you a chance to work on your accuracy, gives you a chance to work on your route running, gives the DBs a chance to learn how to cover," Ginn said. "It's good to move around and work on some of your plays and different things like that."

Teams went head-to-head throughout the morning, competing to earn their spots in the single-elimination championship tournament held in the afternoon.

But as the schools put in work on the fields in Berea, Glenville broke away to surprise the tournament host.

Last year, the Tarblooders won their second consecutive state championship—after becoming the first team in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in 2022. In their back-to-back title run, Watson supported Glenville, even buying them their state championship rings.

So on Wednesday, the Tarblooders decided to repay Watson by purchasing a state championship ring of his own, surprising him with the gift at his tournament.

"We love you so much man and it's a blessing for you to be here. And I'd like to present you with the state ring," Ginn said to Watson, with his team gathered around for the big surprise. As Watson opened the box and lifted up the ring, the Tarblooders broke out in cheers.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson held his annual 7-on-7 Tournament with over 300 athletes from 16 local teams—including Glenville, who surprised Watson at his tournament with his own state championship ring.



In return, Watson made a promise: To get them all Super Bowl rings this year. pic.twitter.com/k2t2WFlz5J — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 17, 2024

"I appreciate y'all," Watson said before making a promise back to the high school athletes. "You see that right there? I'm going to get y'all one of those Super Bowl [rings]...we got to make that happen. We need two rings by the end of the year, man."

Ginn said that Watson's efforts in the community have not gone unappreciated by his school in particular, and they wanted to make sure he knew his work was valued.

"We truly appreciate somebody that, at his level being a professional guy, gets into the community of Cleveland and sees a need and he acted on it, he got with the district and he just saw a need and supported us," Ginn said. "It means everything. Kids are excited about being around professional players like that and when you can get that one-on-one with him, that's big for us and big for the kids. And we truly appreciate his generosity of helping us and that's big for the children."

Watson's gift was one he didn't expect.

For him, seeing young athletes gather in competition and love for the game is what drives him. When he was traded to the Browns and arrived in Ohio, Watson learned that 7-on-7s were very restricted by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Earlier this year, the rules limiting the offseason football activity were changed, opening more opportunities like the one Watson's tournament provided Tuesday.

"It's the reason why I wanted to start this because first day I got here, people were asking if I go to high school games and I heard everything about the high school football around here, it was very, very good. Especially with a lot of people going to Ohio State and being familiar with how good they recruit and things like that," Watson said. "So I kind of wanted to see that and this is a great opportunity for the skill guys to get out here and go out there and showcase some skill sets and now being able to see that that rule is changing is a beautiful thing and it's awesome to be able to—whatever small percentage I have in that—to help that change and go in the right direction."

As for how Watson is feeling as the Browns prepare for training camp—which starts next week—the quarterback said he's doing well and has had no setbacks with his shoulder rehab.

"I'm great, I'm in a great state," Watson said. "Everything's been set in stone as far as just me going out there [and] competing because there haven't been any setbacks or anything that's holding me back from going forward so far."

Watson is set to report for training camp on July 23 with the other veterans, while the rookies report on July 22. The Browns will open up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia later that week.