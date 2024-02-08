Haslam Sports Group 'studying other potential stadium options' for Browns outside of lakefront location

CLEVELAND — The Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Cleveland Browns, issued a statement Thursday confirming that it is looking at stadium options outside of the current Downtown Cleveland location.

Read the full statement from Haslam Sports Group Spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste below:

"We've been clear on how complex future stadium planning can be. One certainty is our commitment to greatly improving our fan experience while also creating a transformative and lasting impact to benefit all of Northeast Ohio. We understand the magnitude of opportunity with a stadium project intent on driving more large-scale events to our region and are methodically looking at every possibility. We appreciate the collaborative process with the City of Cleveland and the leadership of Mayor Bibb in analyzing the landbridge and renovating the current stadium. At the same time, as part of our comprehensive planning efforts, we are also studying other potential stadium options in Northeast Ohio at various additional sites. There is still plenty of work to do and diligence to process before a long term stadium solution is determined and will share further updates at the appropriate time."

A statement from #Browns/Haslam Sports Group Spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste on future stadium planning: pic.twitter.com/xRfOdROLDg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 8, 2024

Regarding the landbridge mentioned in John-Baptiste's statement, the team has been asking for it for years. It's something that's currently being looked at by the city. The Haslam Sports Group has already helped fund a study of proposals for Downtown revitalization by providing the $5 million to get the planning and engineering started.

Two years ago, the Haslam Sports Group said it wanted to create a major destination that Clevelanders and visitors to the city could take advantage of, and the vision for the area relied on that land bridge.

RELATED: Ohio lawmakers propose $20 million for Cleveland land bridge connecting downtown to Lake Erie

“A significant stadium renovation at our current site is the premise of the study as well as a focus on how to provide accessibility to the lakefront, drive density, and create 365-destination major development opportunities that would include new public parks, retail, office, experiential and residential spaces. The vision, as many in our community have already seen, is centered on an extensive land bridge," the Haslam Sports Group said in 2022.

Today's statement from the Browns followed an NEO-Trans.blog post that said the Browns were in the process of buying land outside of Downtown.

Should the Browns move out of Cleveland and into a new location, a new stadium could mean new features that the current location does not have—the biggest being a dome. The Browns have been contemplating all of their options for a potential new stadium, and coverage that would allow the stadium to be multi-purpose year-round is one of those options.

RELATED: Browns' owners offer vision for North Coast Harbor with connecting land bridge to Downtown

You can watch more about the land bridge in the player below:

Browns' owners offer vision for North Coast Harbor with connecting land bridge to downtown