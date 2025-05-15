Watch Now
Here is the official 2025 Browns schedule

Browns
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-14 season. There are a lot of questions entering the season, like who will earn the starting quarterback job? Will the offense be able to find a spark with a new coordinator? Can the defense sustain the success they've had?

One question that was answered on Wednesday: When do the Browns play in 2025?

The NFL announced the official 2025 schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday evening, and the Browns open and close their regular season with divisional matchups. In between, the Browns will have their first international game since 2017 in London. And not on the schedule—any prime time games.

Of course, all three preseason games will be aired right here on News 5 Cleveland. That will preempt the kickoff to the regular season, where the Browns will host the Bengals inside Huntington Bank Field. They'll close the season against the same opponent, on the road in Cincinnati.

Here is the Browns' 2025 season schedule with dates, times and broadcast information:

WEEKDATEOPPONENT TIME (ET)TV
Preseason Week 1Aug. 8@ Panthers7 p.m. News 5
Preseason Week 2Aug. 16@ Eagles1 p.m.News 5
Preseason Week 3 Aug. 23vs. Rams1 p.m. News 5
Week 1 Sept. 7vs. Bengals 1 p.m. FOX
Week 2Sept. 14@ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
Week 3Sept. 21vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
Week 4 Sept. 28@ Lions1 p.m.FOX
Week 5 Oct. 5Vikings in London 9:30 a.m. NFLN
Week 6 Oct. 12 @ Steelers 1 p.m.CBS
Week 7Oct. 19vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
Week 8 Oct. 26@ Patriots 1 p.m. FOX
Week 9- BYE
Week 10 Nov. 9 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS
Week 11 Nov. 16vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. CBS
Week 12 Nov. 23@ Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
Week 13Nov. 30vs. 49ers 1 p.m. CBS
Week 14Dec. 7vs. Titans 1 p.m.FOX
Week 15Dec. 14@ Bears1 p.m. FOX
Week 16Dec. 21 vs. Bills1 p.m. CBS
Week 17Dec. 28vs. Steelers 1 p.m.CBS
Week 18TBD@ Bengals TBDTBD
