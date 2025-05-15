Here is the official 2025 Browns schedule

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-14 season. There are a lot of questions entering the season, like who will earn the starting quarterback job? Will the offense be able to find a spark with a new coordinator? Can the defense sustain the success they've had?

One question that was answered on Wednesday: When do the Browns play in 2025?

The NFL announced the official 2025 schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday evening, and the Browns open and close their regular season with divisional matchups. In between, the Browns will have their first international game since 2017 in London. And not on the schedule—any prime time games.

Of course, all three preseason games will be aired right here on News 5 Cleveland. That will preempt the kickoff to the regular season, where the Browns will host the Bengals inside Huntington Bank Field. They'll close the season against the same opponent, on the road in Cincinnati.

Here is the Browns' 2025 season schedule with dates, times and broadcast information:



WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) TV Preseason Week 1 Aug. 8 @ Panthers 7 p.m. News 5 Preseason Week 2 Aug. 16 @ Eagles 1 p.m. News 5 Preseason Week 3 Aug. 23 vs. Rams 1 p.m. News 5 Week 1 Sept. 7 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. FOX Week 2 Sept. 14 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Week 3 Sept. 21 vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX Week 4 Sept. 28 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX Week 5 Oct. 5 Vikings in London 9:30 a.m. NFLN Week 6 Oct. 12 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Week 7 Oct. 19 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS Week 8 Oct. 26 @ Patriots 1 p.m. FOX Week 9- BYE Week 10 Nov. 9 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS Week 11 Nov. 16 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Week 12 Nov. 23 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS Week 13 Nov. 30 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. CBS Week 14 Dec. 7 vs. Titans 1 p.m. FOX Week 15 Dec. 14 @ Bears 1 p.m. FOX Week 16 Dec. 21 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Week 17 Dec. 28 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Week 18 TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD