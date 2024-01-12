Here we go! Browns fans rallying ahead of Wildcard Weekend

CLEVELAND — It’s a weekend Browns fans have had circled on their calendars for several weeks. And now that Wildcard Weekend is upon us, the excitement in Northeast Ohio and beyond is palpable.

Chomps visits Parma elementary school

The entire class of kindergartners screamed with joy Friday when “Chomps” ran through the cafeteria at John Muir Elementary in Parma. The Browns mascot was making a special appearance at the school for the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network.

“I don’t know, I was just too excited,” third grade student Alecz Hill said of meeting the jersey-wearing dog.

It’s the Parma City School District’s first year partnering with the Browns organization on the initiative. Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard's Proving Ground, it promotes student well-being and the importance of showing up to school.

“We know that attendance is important. Being here is important to our student’s learning. So it helps to have that community connection and that partnership so that we can support them being here so they can learn,” said Amy Cruse, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction.

The appearance by Chomps was a special bonus one day before the Browns face the Texans in Houston. The mascot did his job to hype up students, leading them in high five tunnels and chants of “Go Browns,” followed by a chorus of barking.

Browns team up with City Dogs

While Chomps is motivating young fans, Cleveland shelter City Dogs is hoping to motivate fans to adopt a new furry family member. A donation from the Cleveland Browns, Milkbone and Smuckers will allow dogs adopted this weekend to go home with a “swag bag” of treats, cleanup bags and more goodies.

Prospective adoptive families can walk in without appointments on both Saturday and Sunday.

“On Saturday and Sunday, it’s going to be the ‘playoff pups.’ Come get your playoff pup, who’s ready to watch the game with you,” said Kylie Betler, the adoption volunteer coordinator at City Dogs.

You can find more information and a list of adoptable dogs by clicking on this link.

Stocking up for watch parties

The dog shelter isn’t the only spot in town decorated with brown and orange. Giant Eagle in Parma had several displays of Browns-themed desserts, beverages and snacks. Fans were busy there Friday, filling their carts with supplies for Saturday’s game.

“[I’ll] just spend time with the family and make buffalo chicken dip,” said fan Ryan White.

Representing on the road

White and many others could be seen sporting Browns merchandise Friday. Meanwhile, others were displaying their colors in Houston.

“I’ve been a Browns fan since 1994, I go to a lot of Browns games and I was not going to miss this Wildcard weekend,” said a fan named DeSiree, who is known to her social media followers as “FirstLady.”

The loyal Browns fan spoke to News 5 during a layover in Austin en route to Houston from Columbus. She said she would happily travel again if the Browns are successful.

“I have the credit card ready. I told my job I may not be there that weekend. I’m ready to go to the Super Bowl. This year,” she said.

Fans optimistic

Back at home, fans of all ages said they’re feeling hopeful about Saturday’s game.

“I believe in Flacco and I believe in the team. I feel like Flacco and them have great chemistry,” White said.

John Muir third grader Edgar Meadows said, “I hope they win. If they don’t, next time they will I bet. But if they do win, I’m probably going to scream so loud the birds are going to fly away.”