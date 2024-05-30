Here's what happened during the second week of Browns OTAs

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns took the practice fields in Berea Thursday for their second week and sixth day of OTA practices. In the session Thursday, there were new faces in the mix, including wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was not in attendance last week. There was also the continuation of quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder rehab schedule of throwing every other day, this time in front of media for the first time in his progression.

Here's what happened in the second week of Browns OTAs:

Watson's rehab

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed last week that Watson's rehab schedule will see him throwing off and on every other day, with a ramp-up as they get closer to training camp. With an off day on Wednesday, Watson got back to throwing Thursday—but while he's making progress, he is still limited.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said that the limitations are not hindering any progress because Watson's getting reps in different ways throughout each practice.

"Obviously the reps, he’s not getting the live reps out there on some of those 7-on-7 periods and things like that we’re doing. But I think Kevin does a great job the way he structures practice in the offseason program. One, with the rules and doing what we’re allowed, but then, two, that really allows Deshaun now to get some reps, too, not just strictly standing back behind a mental space," Dorsey said. "So I think it’s a really good combination right now of him getting mental reps, him getting some of the live reps, quote unquote live reps that he can get in a more of a jog through tempo and then obviously the routes and the throwing when he can’t get in on his throwing days.”

On Thursday, Watson worked in individual drills and with receivers in some throwing drills, taking a step back for mental reps during some of the 7-on-7 activities and red zone work where backups Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley then took over. He took a couple of deeper shots and connected on a number of solid passes, a vertical pass down the sideline surprising even Dorsey, who said he hadn't seen him make that type of throw since his rehab began.

"I’ve seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps like he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league. I’ve seen a consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back and when he throws it, he spins it. So I haven’t seen anything of lack," Winston said. "It’s challenging to have a presence when you’re sitting back from afar watching, and he’s done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he’s communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive lines, talking protections because that is football and he’s not missing a beat."

The effort Watson is putting in has impressed his teammates, including Winston, who has had one piece of advice for his fellow quarterback as he works to get back and ready for Week 1.

"Focus on today. There's nothing more important than winning today. It’s times where he's not throwing, right? Focus on today. Focus on your healing. There's times when he's out there lighting it up throwing. Focus on today. Do your best. And I've been so impressed with how he's continued to stay locked in and focused even when he's not in," Winston said. "I think we as a unit, we've done a great job of allowing him to get the mental reps that he deserves because it's his. But I've been so impressed with him and how he's just been going about each day. I mean, it’s not like I didn't expect it, but our conversations has been, ‘Hey man, continue to do what you're doing because you're doing an amazing job at it.’”

#Browns Jameis Winston said there's one piece of advice he's giving Deshaun Watson as he continues rehabbing: "Focus on today."



"Times where he's not throwing—Focus on today. Focus on your healing...Times when he's out there lighting it up throwing—Focus on today. Do your best." pic.twitter.com/Zeh8h7l9gK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 30, 2024

Elijah Moore in Berea

The second week of OTAs saw Moore join his teammates on the practice fields. The voluntary practices have seen some other players come and go. Last week, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive end Za'Darius Smith were present; this week, they were not. This week saw the addition of defensive ends Alex Wright and Moore.

Moore was happy to be back with his teammates for a little work on Thursday, dancing with Watson during stretches and all smiles throughout the afternoon.

"I mean this time of year it is like coming back on the field again, seeing faces again, getting to know my new teammates, but it is good to be back out here and see the new teammates and gel and learn them as well. And also again, back to work," he said.

The receiver also shot down any notion that he missed the first week because he was upset about anything—including the Browns trading for Jeudy this offseason and filling the receivers' room with more talent. For Moore—who grew up less than an hour away from Jeudy in Florida and around an hour from Amari Cooper, who is from Miami—the addition of Jeudy didn't stir up any ill feelings.

"There's nothing to be mad about...I've been invited by competition my whole life, so it's not like I'm mad because Jeudy or I'm mad because Coop or anybody else that comes in, I ain't never shy from nothing. I'm from Florida, so that's not nothing that I'm ever afraid of. If anything, that opens us up, which you guys don't realize," Moore explained. "I'm excited about what we got. I grew up with these guys. When is the first time that you guys have the opportunity to have two people from exactly where you're from and you get to play alongside of them?"

Moore said he thinks the offense, with the new additions to the roster and Dorsey leading the way, will be "a lot more explosive."

Thursday saw Moore continue his connection with Watson in the early part of the practice and later saw him establishing report with Winston during 7-on-7s, a target Winston and Watson hit well on more than one occasion.

Kickoff practices

The Browns, like the other 31 teams in the league, are gearing up for the NFL's new kickoff rule that will go into place this season.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has been working with his unit, which will likely include some prominent players this season thanks to the new rule, in preparation for its debut.

“We drilled a lot of things in phase two, on-air, drops, get-offs, tracking the football, catching the ball, fly-foot with the returners. And then obviously, as we transitioned into phase three, which is OTAs, and you can actually have somebody line up against you, we’ve done more things there in I would say more of a team environment to try to fill out the spacing, the timing, and how that play is going to look on both sides," Ventrone said. "We’ve repped quite a bit of skill players as far as the body types. We’ve repped pretty much all of our skill players back there, receivers, even some of the tight ends. We’ve repped a good bit of the running backs. Everyone has really gotten more ball-handling than we’ve had in the past. And I think on the flip side of it, on the coverage aspect of it, you are going to see more defensive players, and I think that you’re going to see some bigger body types on that unit.”

Thursday's practice saw the receivers' room (those in attendance) run through return drills as part of their individual work. Cade York is in Berea for OTAs, but Dustin Hopkins is in Tennessee training and will be back for minicamp. In the meantime, kickoffs are being handled by the JUGGS machine

Punts, however, are being handled by players, split between Corey Bojorquez and Lucas Havrisik. Both have gotten some good work, and Ventrone is happy to currently have three kickers rostered because Havrisik is also a punter and is creating diverse looks for his special teams unit.

"Lucas gives us another leg for sure. He’s a talented kid that also can punt, so it’s advantageous for us to be able to carry a guy that can both kick and punt, kicks off well, and he’s a right-footed guy. So now you have a right-footed punter and a left-footed punter (Corey Bojorquez) in practice," Ventrone said.

The Browns will be back to work next week, with the 24th Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday and practice the next two days.