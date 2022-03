Hooper calls chance with Titans a no-brainer for tight end

Tennessee’s newest tight end Austin Hooper says he only wants a chance to compete with his third NFL team.

The Titans introduced Hooper on Monday.

It's a quick turnaround from Cleveland releasing him Thursday.

Hooper agreed to terms Friday after getting a scouting report from his college teammate and now Titans quarterback Kevin Hogan.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end says he just wants an opportunity to compete and this was a no-brainer decision for him.

He signed a one-year deal with the Titans, who need someone to be their No. 1 tight end.