How Browns CB MJ Emerson is creating culture, chemistry with personalized handshakes between his teammates

BEREA, Ohio — One hand claps on the palm. Once more, with the back of the hand. Then, hit the palms two times in a row—that's how most of Browns cornerback MJ Emerson's handshakes begin.

Entering his third year, Emerson has embraced the handshakes as a way to grow as a leader. That growing leadership is appreciated by his team, as head coach Kevin Stefanski made clear.

"MJ has been a guy, really since we got him, we feel that he's a culture fit. He fits the DNA of our defense," Stefanski said. "[He's] growing up as a leader, growing up as a player, just continuing to get better."

Emerson's most prominent leadership tactic may seem simple, something most athletes in most sports do. But on the Browns, the significance of his handshakes can't be overstated.

"Coach Kevin, he talks about physical touch, just being right there with your brother and just let him know you're with him—if it's patting him on the back, tapping his helmet, giving him a handshake or anything," Emerson said.

Connecting with teammates is something the Browns are adamant about promoting within their roster. Good chemistry leads to good communication, and good plays lead to good results on game day.

"Just trusting your brother. Just knowing that he's going to be where you're supposed to be at all times to make his play. And that gives you the freedom to trust him, to trust others, that they'll do their job so you can just focus on yours," Emerson explained.

However, Emerson takes the typical sports gestures between teammates to a different level. He aims to have fun, as do the rest of the guys on his side of the ball, making the handshakes within the Browns' defense something special.

That standard beginning to the handshakes—hand clap on the palm, clap with the back of the hand, and two more with the palms—takes on new life with each individual player Emerson is interacting with.

When Emerson does a handshake with defensive end Myles Garrett, for example, the exchange ends with Emerson pretending to hand the reigning Defensive Player of the Year a bowl and Garrett feasting with an invisible spoon.

Emerson does defensive tackle Maurice Hurst's signature belly rub with him at the end of their celebration.

The more intricate handshakes, without a doubt, are shared between the defensive backs.

"We duplicate it in a certain matter, maybe how we start it, but at the end is always something that goes to your personality," Emerson explained. "Each handshake has its own meaning."

Those handshakes are developed during downtime in practice and around the facility. Sometimes they're made up when the guys are spending time together on their own.

They've become so much fun that those without a handshake find themselves longing for one.

"It might be 11 of us on the field, I might have seven handshakes with everybody and [there] might be a few of us that don't have a handshake and they're like, 'Man, we got to get one, we got to make up one.' And then we'll just make one at the moment and then we might change it or something, but I try to do a handshake with everybody just to let everybody know I'm here with you and I know they're here with me too," Emerson said.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz holds a "no loaf" policy, a rule to ensure that no player forgets to celebrate their teammates' successes or their own. So the Browns defense celebrates, and the handshakes make for an easy way to do that.

"You got a handshake with everybody. After every play we celebrate and we're doing something. Offense don't like to see that when we're upbeat and having fun out there so we like to do that and also build our kind of swag confidence," said safety Grant Delpit.

A simple (intricate depending on the person) handshake aims to go a long way for the defense. It seemed to have helped generate chemistry last season. The Browns hope it elevates that chemistry even more this season.

Which is why Emerson will continue creating unique celebrations with each of his teammates, looking to cultivate culture and chemistry in Cleveland while having some fun with his guys on the field.

"Some teams may sleep on it, but I feel like it does help. It does help the chemistry, it does help the brotherhood, just breaking it down and just letting your brother know I'm here with you through the ups and downs," Emerson said.

So expect to see plenty of them on the field this season.

"It's going to be a lot of plays made, a lot of fun times and a lot of handshakes," Emerson smiled.