How Dawand Jones fared his first time playing left tackle in the NFL

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have had numerous injuries along the offensive line this season, so much so that the protection unit has shifted lineups what feels like every game this year. Last week, that manifested in the first NFL snaps at left tackle for Dawand Jones.

Jones, in his second NFL season, got the start at left tackle Sunday with Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out with a knee injury. Throughout the 18 previous games he played in, Jones exclusively got work at right tackle.

But when it became evident Wills was going to be sidelined with the knee injury last week, head coach Kevin Stefanski approached him about swapping sides.

"Kevin came up and asked me last week, did I want to play left tackle? He gave me a shot and it went well," Jones said.

And it did go relatively well. Jones gave up no sacks on the left side of the line against the Baltimore Ravens last week. He allowed two quarterback hits and just one hurry on Sunday.

That's a testament to the work he's been putting in.

Moving to the opposite side is something Jones hasn't done since college. Even then, he only played a limited amount of time on the left side. So, getting ready to protect the blind side was quite the adjustment.

“It didn’t feel natural. I haven’t played it in a long time and so adjusting to it was definitely tough. Like you said, I ain’t played since college and I went back and watched some film from college just so I could know what it really felt like to play left and what it looks like for me and it worked out well for me," Jones said.

Jones' teammates credited the effort he put into the week of practice, knowing it was a tall task.

Joel Bitiono, the Browns' left guard, was right beside Jones on Sunday. Bitonio was there to provide veteran guidance to Jones, communicating with him throughout the game to make sure he was locked in on his assignments—which Bitonio said Jones executed well.

“I think he did some really good things. I know it was his first start at left tackle in the NFL, he told me he did a couple in college maybe, but I think he did a really good job. He was focused all last week. He had a good week of practice and it carried over to the game," Bitonio said. "I think all of us want a play or two back here and there, but I think for the most part he protected really well and made some good movement on some double teams in there and it was a good start for him.”

Having a solid game in an unconventional position for Jones may have been a boost to his self-esteem as well. Jones was dealing with a knee injury at the start of the season after getting banged up in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

Jones said that the injury, mixed with putting on weight as a result of the injury last season, caused some of his early season struggles. Jones was benched at right tackle when Jack Conklin got healthy. That decision was one Jones understood and is ultimately grateful for because it helped him heal up from the lingering knee injury.

"I would say that that definitely helped me out a lot. Kevin [Stefanski] made the decision. I wasn't mad at it. It's what has to be done, but he also said that same thing to me as well. Whatever injury I'm dealing with, just get better, get it healthy, just be the same guy you've been. Just be ready for your name to be called just like the Bengals game I got in (last season). Just be ready," Jones said.

This week, Wills returned to practice. He's working to get back to game action Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. But as we've seen this season, anything can happen, and the offensive line may look different as the weeks go on. So while Wills may take his spot back at left tackle upon his return from injury, that's not to say we've seen the last of Jones on the blind side. He's continuing to stay ready for wherever the team asks him to play—this week and beyond.

"Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do it. So that's really the main thing," Jones said.