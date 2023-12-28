How to trade your old Browns QB jersey in for a brand new one for free tonight

To celebrate the Browns season and tonight’s game, which could clinch a playoff berth for the team, fans can bring their old jerseys to the stadium tonight to exchange them for a new one featuring one of four current Browns players, thanks to Browns sponsor DUDE Wipes.

From 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, fans can bring an old jersey of any Browns QB from 1999 to 2021, and DUDE Wipes will swap it out with a new white jersey featuring either QB Joe Flacco, QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb or DE Myles Garrett.

To celebrate amazing @browns QB play this season and our presenting sponsorship of the team's white unis, fans can bring an old jersey of any Browns QB from '99-'21 and we’ll swap it out for a new white jersey at the stadium ahead of TNF. DUDE Wipes loves your Browns! pic.twitter.com/mpNOGllmjo — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) December 27, 2023

DUDE Wipes will be exchanging the jerseys on Dawg Pound Drive while supplies last.

The men’s hygiene product company sponsored the Browns' “White Out Series” for three games this season, which brought back the team’s all-white uniforms for the first time in over 50 years.

The company also donated $2,000 to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for every successful two-point conversion from the Browns this season, totaling $8,000 to date.

Tonight's primetime home game against the Jets will air on News 5, with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. and kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

