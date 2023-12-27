Watch Now
How to watch the Browns take on the Jets Thursday

Cleveland Browns
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 22:43:02-05

The Cleveland Browns will take on the NY Jets on Thursday here at home. Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the News 5 Pregame Show at 7 p.m.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. and will be airing on News 5. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns Postgame Show.

Thursday's game will be a deciding factor on if the Browns get a playoff berth without help from another team. It's been three years since the Browns broke their 18-year playoff drought and clinched their spot in the postseason.

