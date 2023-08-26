Watch Now
How to watch the Browns final preseason game against the Chiefs

Rich Schultz/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond (7) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL pre-season football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kellen Mond
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 07:00:11-04

The Cleveland Browns have one last game before the season officially begins next month, and this time they are traveling to Kansas City to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 at noon on Saturday for the Browns Countdown.

At 1 p.m., you can watch the game on News 5.

You can listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, stick with News 5 to watch the Browns postgame show.

Ahead of Chiefs game, Browns S Juan Thornhill excited to go against former team

