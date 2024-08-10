Here's how to watch the first Cleveland Browns preseason game vs. Green Bay Packers

CLEVELAND — This Saturday, The Cleveland Browns will take on the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason game this year at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m., and the game will air on News 5.

News 5's Camryn Justice reported earlier this week that Kevin Stefanski announced some starters will play—but the Browns franchise quarterback, Deshawn Watson, will not.

Stefanski said that similar to the Packers' plan, the Browns will be playing "some" of their starters for around 10 plays. That will not include Watson, who will be sidelined.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they'll play some starters on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Deshaun Watson will NOT play. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2024

Jameis Winston will take the field Saturday as the starting quarterback.

Watson is still going through his shoulder rehab, and while he is throwing every day this week, playing him in the first preseason game has been ruled out.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Jameis Winston will start at QB Saturday against the Packers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2024

Stefanski did not disclose the decision about playing Watson in one of the other two preseason games.

Big news fans have all been waiting to hear also came out this week — with the team releasing the first rendering of the Brook Park stadium proposal. But there's one major caveat: The team said it's not a done deal.

Cleveland Browns release first images of Brook Park stadium proposal

