How to watch the Browns Monday Night Football Game against the Steelers

News 5 has pre-game, game and post-game show
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 08:42:08-04

The Cleveland Browns are heading into enemy territory on Monday night to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a nationally televised rivalry game.

  • Before the game, tune into News 5 at 7 p.m. for the Medical Mutual News 5 Pre Game Show.
  • The game airs on News 5 at 8:15 p.m. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.
  • After the game, stick with News 5 to watch our post-game show.

News 5's Camryn Justice caught up with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who recapped the Week 1 victory against the Bengals before turning his attention to the Steelers.

