How to watch the Browns Monday Night Football Game against the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are heading into enemy territory on Monday night to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a nationally televised rivalry game.



The game airs on News 5 at 8:15 p.m. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

News 5's Camryn Justice caught up with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who recapped the Week 1 victory against the Bengals before turning his attention to the Steelers.