How to watch the Browns play the Ravens for their final season game

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in their Week 18 game— the last game of their season.

The kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. and will air on News 5. You can also listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Browns Safety Rodney McLeod's career will come to an end, much like the Browns season, after he decided to retire from the NFL.

While this last season hasn't quite gone the way he'd hoped or expected, McLeod is full of love and gratitude as he enters the final game of the season and the final game of his career.

Browns reflect on S Rodney McLeod's departure as he enters final NFL game

