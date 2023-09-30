Watch Now
How to watch the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday

Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 13:00:05-04

The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at home.

Before the game, tune into News 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the Browns Countdown.

The game will be airing on CBS at 1 p.m.

You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, you can tune in again to News 5 to watch the Browns post-game show.

QB Deshaun Watson is still listed as questionable heading into Sunday with a shoulder injury sustained during last week's win over the Titans.

RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson questionable with shoulder injury for game against Ravens

