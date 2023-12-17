How to watch the Browns take on the Bears Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage Sunday as they take on the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Despite a plethora of injuries, Cleveland has the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoffs. Joe Flacco will make his third start at quarterback for the Browns, who are just the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to have four different QBs start and win games in the same season.