How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals Sunday

Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) looks to make a block against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 09:01:53-05

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

The Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and the Cincinnati Bengals have been eliminated. The Browns plan to rest quarterback Joe Flacco and other starters when the AFC North rivals meet in the final regular-season game on Sunday in Cincinnati.

