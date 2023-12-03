Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Browns take on the Rams Sunday

Browns Analysis Football
David Zalubowski/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco stands with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the Browns face the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. The Browns are once again in quarterback limbo. The only difference this time is that they have a more suitable backup plan. With rookie starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol after taking a brutal hit in Sunday's loss at Denver, the Browns may have to make yet another switch and put their season — and playoff hopes — in the hands of Flacco. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Browns Analysis Football
Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 08:38:14-05

The Cleveland Browns will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start Sunday for the Browns, kicking off his 16th NFL season by becoming the team’s fourth starting quarterback this year.

“I don’t know if Joe’s ever been accused of being enthusiastic,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Joe’s a pro. I’ve been around pros. He’s right up there. He does his job.”

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.