How to watch the Browns take on the Rams Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start Sunday for the Browns, kicking off his 16th NFL season by becoming the team’s fourth starting quarterback this year.

“I don’t know if Joe’s ever been accused of being enthusiastic,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Joe’s a pro. I’ve been around pros. He’s right up there. He does his job.”