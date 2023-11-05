How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage while taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on CBS. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was sidelined for all but 12 plays in four October games with a strained rotator cuff, will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said following Friday's practice.

On Thursday, Watson said he “jumped the gun” and came back too fast against the Colts.

After throwing for three straight days of practice this week, Watson, the coaches and the team's medical staff believe he's ready again.

“Everybody’s comfortable and certainly Deshaun’s comfortable,” Stefanski said. "He's had a really good week of practice.”