How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage while taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on CBS. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

Longtime rivals, the Browns and Steelers meet again with more than just the usual bad blood as a backdrop. Both are 6-3, nipping at first-place Baltimore's heels in the AFC North and going for playoff spots.

Cleveland will be playing its first game since losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with a shoulder fracture. Watson will replaced by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will be making his second career start. Robinson made an emergency start on Oct. 1 and threw three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore.