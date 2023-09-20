'If anybody could come back and play it would be Nick Chubb,' former Browns players say

The Cleveland Browns' lost their elite running back Nick Chubb during Monday Night's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and former players had some words to share about it.

Four former Browns were volunteers at the "Great Grocery Giveaway,"a free grocery and hygiene product program hosted by the Western Reserve Areas Agency on Aging at the TRI-C Metro Campus Wednesday.

Greg Pruitt, a running back who played for the Browns from 1973-1982, said he has experienced a similar injury, and if anyone could come back from it, it would be Nick Chubb.

"I think for the average guy, his career might be over but I wouldn't count Nick Chubb out," Pruitt said.

Al Jenkins, a former offensive lineman for the Browns, agreed with Pruitt's statement.

"Nick has that type of character. Great person, strong guy," Jenkins said.

Ben Davis, a cornerback who played for the Browns from 1967-1973, said he was devastated when he heard about Chubb's injury.

"Nick Chubb is the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns," Davis said. "I hope that he can recover and I wish him the best."

Cleo Miller, a former running back who played for Cleveland from 1975-1982, said he immediately thought about the injury Chubb suffered in college, which was very similar to the one he got on Monday.

"I'm sure there are a lot of the same thoughts that went through his mind this time and things that he can reflect on that happened to him in the past," Miller said.

The sentiment from all of the players was the same — they want him to get better soon.