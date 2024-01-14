'I'm grateful for the time that we had': Browns QB Joe Flacco thanks Cleveland for the opportunity

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco left Saturday's game heartbroken, alongside his teammates. A brutal 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card matchup ended Cleveland's season.

And while there hasn't been enough time for the team to reflect on the season just yet, Flacco personally expressed gratefulness to the organization for giving him the opportunity, his teammates for their efforts—and the city for their support.

Flacco signed to the Brown practice squad as a free agent who hadn't played in nearly a year, became a beacon for the Browns. The fourth quarterback to start for the team this season, Flacco brought an instant spark to the offense that had seen player after player lost for the season with injury.

While Saturday's loss was a disappointing one, Flacco still was able to feel gratitude through it all.

"It's disappointing the way it ends. I think when the city embraces you and the team the way they have, you definitely want to do big things," Flacco said. "Mostly for your teammates because those guys, like I said, have been incredible, but it's hard not to feel the way the city rallied around the guys in that locker room."

From cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II to running back Kareem Hunt and safety Juan Thornhill, the Browns players all agreed Saturday's loss felt like a "missed opportunity."

A postseason run cut short.

But while that may be true, Flacco's opportunity to play football and lead this team through turmoil and adversity that never seemed to quit was something he felt honored to do.

And as the Browns season comes to an end, and Flacco's future becomes uncertain as he's set to become a free agent yet again, the quarterback was full of thanks for that opportunity, no matter how badly the ending stings.

"It's the fans. As crazy as they can be, that's what makes the game and you're not necessarily thinking about it but that's what it's about. It's about getting these communities excited about their team. That's what we like to do here," Flacco said. "I can't thank the organization, my teammates, the city enough. It stinks the way it ends, but it was a lot of fun, and I'm grateful for the time that we had."

As for if he could see himself returning next year, it's too soon to say. But he did make one thing clear as he digests the results of this season: "I love it here."