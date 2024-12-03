In return to Denver, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy has career game against former team

DENVER — Jerry Jeudy wanted to make a statement on Monday Night Football as he went head-to-head against his former team. Under prime time lights, he did exactly that.

Jeudy, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, felt his former team never utilized his talents properly.

"It was just a new change every year and just the amount of plays I had got throughout the year last year and just knowing the player I am. I just wasn't satisfied how they were using me and I felt like I could do way more than what they expected of me. I felt limited, so I felt like I had to go somewhere else to really showcase what I'm about," Jeudy said on Friday before the game.

Upon being traded to the Browns this spring, Jeudy was hopeful to have a fresh start and a boost to his production, which never quite took off in Denver.

With the struggles at quarterback when Deshaun Watson was on the field, Jeudy didn't get that boost he was looking for at the start of the season. But things changed in Week 11 against the Saints.

In the Browns' 37-14 loss to New Orleans, Jeudy caught six passes for 142 yards—his first 100+ yard game since the 2022 season.

Building an impressive connection with Jameis Winston, who took over as the Browns starting quarterback after Watson's season-ending Achilles injury, Jeudy has begun to open up.

And in his return to Empower Field at Mile High, he blossomed.

In the first half alone, Jeudy notched 97 yards on five catches. He had a 44-yard catch to open up the game, the first offensive play for the Browns.

From there, Jeudy was all about rubbing in his skillset to his former team.

With each catch came a shower of boos from Broncos fans. Jeudy embraced them, celebrating receptions by cupping his ear and welcoming the opposing jeers.

And there were a lot of receptions to celebrate.

"I heard it. There was a lot of boos, huh?...A lot of catches, too," Jeudy said after the game.

Jeudy surpassed 200 receiving yards in the matchup. He ended with 235 yards and a touchdown.

This game was one that Jeudy was looking forward to. He wouldn't say he'd been longing for it, but once it arrived, he promised to be ready.

"I ain't circled it, but I definitely seen that it was on the schedule, was very excited about it. Now it's here. Now it's time to perform," Jerudy said on Friday.

And he performed.

Jeudy’s 219 receiving yards are the most in NFL history by any player in a game against their former team, breaking Terrell Owens’ record of 213 yards set against the 49ers in 2008.

Despite the Browns losing 41-32, that is what some would call a revenge game for Jeudy.