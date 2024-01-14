'It's Cleveland until I die': Kareem Hunt to test free agency but would love to stay with Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns spent Sunday afternoon cleaning out their lockers as they enter the offseason following their disappointing Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans the night before. While some guys have played their final game in orange and brown, running back Kareem Hunt hopes that isn't the case for him.

Hunt, a Northeast Ohio native who grew up watching the Browns, is set to become a free agent with this season now over. While the Browns opted at first to let Hunt go after last season—brought back after Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury—the running back gave the Browns a massive boost offensively upon his return after Week 3.

"I'm so appreciative of him and the way he played and the style with which he played. Obviously pre-injury to Nick, we didn't have a spot, but to Kareem's credit, he stayed in great shape. We brought him in, worked him out, he looked great, picked up, picked back up the system right away and played really good football for us and made plays in high leverage moments and scored touchdowns," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "So he provided huge, huge value for us and just he's a battler. Loved the way he runs, the style with which he runs, gave us a huge jolt that we needed."

After Saturday's loss, Hunt shared how disappointed he was, not only that they lost that specific game, but that he wasn't able to bring his city home a championship.

While he said he will test free agency and weigh "what's best for me and my family and everything," he is hopeful that a situation arises where he could remain on the Browns.

"This is always home for me. It's Cleveland until I die, so I'm going to have a special place in my heart for them," Hunt said. "God, he put me back here for a reason. Ain't closing no doors or nothing like that, but I always consider being in Cleveland over anything. It's my home and always will be."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry will be hard at work this offseason to bring in new faces and retain guys on expiring contracts. He'll have to make a decision if Hunt is one of those guys who makes a return with a new deal.

Many of the fan base, who have embraced the hometown kid since he first signed here back in 2019, are just as hopeful to see Hunt—Willoughby's own—remain in orange and brown.

Even if that doesn't happen, for Hunt, his ultimate hope—the one he was so disappointed he couldn't make happen this year—will always remain the same.

"If the opportunity presents itself and it's right here, then I wouldn't be opposed to coming back. It's my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl," Hunt said. "It's my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I'm playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland, it's my hometown. Shoot, I'd probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I'm happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long."