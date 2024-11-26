‘It’s really the least we can do’: Browns host holiday distribution event at Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND — It’s the season of giving, and the Cleveland Browns had something special in store for Thanksgiving week in Northeast Ohio. The Browns teamed up with Sugardale and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to offer free and nutritious food to the community on Monday.

“The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving are incredibly busy at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and for our network of 1,000 hunger relief partners. We are so grateful that every year, the week before Thanksgiving, the Cleveland Browns show up to help out. Whatever we need to have done, they show up in droves to volunteer and we are so grateful. Players, alumni and staff giving their time right now, during such a busy season for us, just really means the world to the Food Bank and also to our entire community,” said Kristin Warzocha, the President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Browns players stopped by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Community Resource Center after practice to lend a hand. They helped stock shelves, hand out items, assist shoppers, and load vehicles. Their efforts provided goods for more than 500 people.

“I always try to give back whenever possible. It’s not part of the job, but it’s really part of the job. God blessed us to do something, so we gotta give back. It’s really the least we can do,” said Browns center Ethan Pocic.

“They’re excited to see us, but we’re also just excited to be here, doing what they need us to do. Everybody’s not living a perfect life. Everybody’s going through something. Everybody doesn’t have the sufficient funds to get a lot of things. It’s also a reality check to show us not everybody comes from the same background, as well. I grew up less fortunate than others. Just seeing this also shows me where I came from,” said wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

“They watch and cheer you on, so just being able to meet them and give back to them means a lot to them. Coming from a small town, I never thought I’d be in a big city like this, so just seeing people's reactions being able to see Browns players, it just means a lot to me,” said linebacker Nathaniel Watson.

The partnership between the Browns and Greater Cleveland Food Bank goes far beyond this holiday distribution event. They have a shared interest and investment in making sure families have access to healthy food options throughout the year.

“The Browns' involvement means so much because they provide support financially over the course of the year to help us make important things like this happen. They also provide volunteer support, and they help us raise awareness of the need for hunger relief and all the different ways our community can plug in,” says Warzocha.

If you’re interested in supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, click here.