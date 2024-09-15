Jack Conklin ruled out; Browns to start James Hudson III at left tackle against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns are set to kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. inside EverBank Stadium, but they'll do so with some guys on the sideline, including two starting tackles for the second week in a row.

Tackle Jack Conklin was ruled out just before kickoff after entering the matchup listed as questionable, still rehabbing a knee injury he sustained last season. He joins left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr . on the inactive.

Here's the full list of Browns inactives:



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

CB Kahlef Hailassie

G Javion Cohen

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

T Jack Conklin

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

The Browns ruled Wills and Njoku out earlier in the week. Wills has continued his knee rehab but has not made his return to game action, sidelined off and on at practice so far this season. Njoku avoided being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 1 but was ruled out for this week and will continue to be monitored moving forward.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Browns signed receiver James Proche II and linebacker Winston Reid to the active roster from the practice squad. The Browns had Proche as their returner last year. He'll likely be in that role on Sunday now that he's on the active roster after the team waived Jaelon Darden.

The Browns elevated two other players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of game day: tackle Germain Ifedi and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

Cleveland is hoping to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson better than they did in Week 1, which in turn help generate a strong offensive effort as they look to bounce back and get their first win of the season down in Jacksonville.

Here are the inactive for the Jaguars:



S Darnell Savage

DL Maason Smith

DL Jordan Jefferson

DL Tyler Lacy

OL Javon Foster

OL Cole Van Lanen

The Jaguars also ruled out tight end Evan Engram for Sunday's game after he sustained a hamstring injury during pregame warmups.