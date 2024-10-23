Kevin Stefanski hands over play-calling duties to Ken Dorsey

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jameis Winston will start at quarterback on Sunday against Baltimore for the freefalling Cleveland Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson last week with a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

Winston will be making his first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, it will be Winston's 81st career start in the NFL.

The Browns signed Winston to a 1-year, $8.7 million contract as a free agent in March after cycling through five quarterbacks last season.

The 30-year-old Winston will take over a Cleveland offense ranked last in the league. The Browns (1-6) are the only team not to score 20 points in a game.

Watson ruptured his tendon last Sunday on a running play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

'I am very upset with the reaction'

He's scheduled to undergo surgery and will likely need at least six months of rehab.

Winston has been Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback for most of the season. However, last week he was the No. 3 behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who came in for Watson but hurt a finger on his throwing hand in the second half against the Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski, who also announced he's handing over play-calling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey, said Thompson-Robinson avoided surgery.

On Tuesday, the Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City's practice squad. Zappe made eight starts over two seasons for the New England Patriots, who released him this summer.

Winston gives the Browns some experience at the position, but he doesn't end their problems at quarterback.

Watson's injury could lead to the team selecting a quarterback near the top of next year's draft.

The team also designated Pro-Bowl guard Wyatt Teller to return from injured reserve.

