Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on injured reserve, out for rest of season

CLEVELAND — The Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, effectively ending his season, the team announced Tuesday.

Owusu-Kormoah will be out for the rest of the season because players on injured reserve have to miss a minimum of four games.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said they're working to see it Owusu-Koramoah will need surgery in his injured foot.

"Disappointed for him, but guys have to step up in his absence," Stefanski said Tuesday. "I think with JOK, still a young player, played at a high level for us...I think he can continue to get better...I know he'll bounce back."

Stefanski said it is now "all hands on deck" in the linebacker position for the remainder of the season.

Owusu-Koramoah was a 2021 second-round pick and played 11 games in his second NFL season, earning a total of 70 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles, team officials stated in a news release.

Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunasyzk and Reggie Ragland are the remaining linebackers on the active roster. Jermaine Carter, Tae Davis and Sam Kamara are linebackers on the practice squad.

Owusu-Koramoah is the fourth linebacker to be placed on the injured reserve this season after Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki.

