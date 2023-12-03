Joe Flacco starts tenure in orange and brown with touchdown on opening drive of Browns-Rams game

LOS ANGELES — It might feel weird to see Joe Flacco wearing orange and brown for many Cleveland fans, but the way things started for him might make it a little easier to grasp.

Flacco got the start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out with a concussion on Friday. Thompson-Robinson sustained the concussion against the Broncos the week prior and was working to progress through concussion protocol but remained in it through the week of practice out in L.A.

The Browns opted to name Flacco the backup this week and then the starter after Thompson-Robinson was ruled out.

Flacco is a familiar face to Browns fans, having played for the AFC North foe Baltimore Ravens for 11 seasons, winning a Super Bowl and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

However, in his 16th season, Flacco found his way to Cleveland, signing with the Browns just under two weeks ago. He's been working with the practice squad team since his arrival, but in the week leading up to the Rams game, he got to take reps with the first team.

On Sunday, making his debut with the Browns, Flacco came out strong. A nine-play, 75-yard opening drive ended in a Browns touchdown.

Flacco opened up the drive with a six-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper before the Browns went to the run game to move the chains with Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford. Then, Flacco worked his arm, hitting Cooper again with a perfectly placed ball for 22 yards. He then began connecting with Ford in the air, once for a 13-yard gain and wrapping with a 24-yard pass to a wide-open Ford who stumbled into the end zone to give the Browns an early 7-0 start.

With the touchdown pass, Flacco, 38 nearing 39, became the oldest quarterback to throw a touchdown for the Browns.