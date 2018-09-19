South Euclid man arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery at former Browns player's house

GATES MILLS, Ohio - A South Euclid man was arrested on Saturday in connection to an aggravated robbery at the house of a former Browns player who lives in Gates Mills.

On Sept. 14, police were called to the home of Joe Jurevicius in the 1700 block of Berkshire Road at around 8:30 p.m.

In a panicked 911 call, Jurevicius' wife told dispatch that someone came to the back of the house where her husband was outside, demanding money.

She told dispatch she grabbed his wallet and her husband gave the man around $400.

Jurevicius, who graduated from Lake Catholic, spent two seasons with the Browns as a wide receiver and retired in 2008.

With the help of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Adult Parole Authority and Cleveland police, a 24-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at Cuyahoga County Jail.

A second person was also arrested in connection with the robbery. Their names will be released after officials release formal charges.