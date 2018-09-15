Josh Gordon will miss Sunday's Browns game due to hamstring injury

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 67°
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Browns 13-12 in a preseason game.
BEREA, Ohio - Browns WR Josh Gordon will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury, according to team news release.
TE Seth DeValve is also out for a hamstring injury as well as LB Christian Kirksey for a shoulder/ankle injury.
This will be the first game Kirksey has missed since being drafted in 2014, according to the Browns.
The team didn't say when the three are expected to play again.