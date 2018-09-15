Josh Gordon will miss Sunday's Browns game due to hamstring injury

BEREA, Ohio - Browns WR Josh Gordon will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury, according to team news release.

TE Seth DeValve is also out for a hamstring injury as well as LB Christian Kirksey for a shoulder/ankle injury.

This will be the first game Kirksey has missed since being drafted in 2014, according to the Browns.

The team didn't say when the three are expected to play again.