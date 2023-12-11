K Dustin Hopkins breaks 2 records held by Browns legend Phil Dawson in game against Jaguars

CLEVELAND — Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has impressed all season long, becoming a reliable source of points for the team while also hitting his fair share of game-winners. On Sunday against the Jaguars, Hopkins solidified himself in the Browns history books, breaking a record held by a fan favorite and Cleveland legend.

Hopkins hit a 55-yard field goal with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. That kick was the eighth field goal Hopkins has made this season over 50 yards, the most of that length by a Brown in a single season.

Browns legend Phil Dawson had held the record, kicking seven 50+ yarders in both 2011 and 2012.

But Hopkins broke another of Dawson's records with his 55-yard field goal on Sunday.

The kick marked Hopkins' 31st made field goal this season. With the made field goal, Hopkins surpassed Dawson's record for most field goals made in a single season by a Brown. Dawson's record had been set at 30, which he did in 2008.

This season, Hopkins has scored 113 points, tied for sixth-most by a Brown in a season.

The impact Hopkins' has made with his consistent and strong kicking is undeniable, now even more so as he's etched into the history books with his record-breaking season