Kenny Pickett sustains hamstring injury during training camp, will be re-evaluated during week

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury during training camp practice on Saturday, a league source confirmed to News 5 Reporter Camryn Justice on Sunday.

The injury will be reevaluated later this week, but his absence will reshape the distribution of reps for veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who have all been in a four-man battle for the starting job.

Throughout minicamp this spring and the first four days of training camp, Pickett has gotten a major portion of the reps. While Flacco has gotten the brunt of first-team work, when Flacco is sidelined for a team drill, Pickett has been the usual go-to for the work with the ones.

Should the hamstring injury sideline Pickett in any capacity as training camp continues on Monday, Pickett's reps will be reallocated among the other three quarterbacks.

The Browns' plan for how to proceed with rep distributions was being formed on Sunday. Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said he, head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator would meet and shape a plan, but didn't expect any "earth shattering or earth shaking changes," which may change a bit with Pickett's injury.

"It'll be a great meeting on Sunday because we'll have these four days, which are block one, and then next week we start putting the pads on, which is great. The more we can simulate game-type situations for the QBs, the better off they'll be," Musgrave said on Friday. "So next week will be important, and I don't know if there'll be any earth-shattering or earth-shaking changes. I think it'll be a lot of more of the same. All four guys are really making good progress and Tommy and Kevin are doing a great job of getting everybody their looks."

It's unclear when Pickett's injury occurred, but he was involved in the final play of the session Friday. In that play, a red zone drill, Pickett rolled out to the right and completed a short touchdown pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart.

#Browns QB Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury, source confirmed. The injury will be reevaluated later in the week but his absence reshape the distribution of reps for Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders. This was the last play of practice on Saturday—Pickett taking the final rep pic.twitter.com/YSUTg35NNs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 27, 2025

The Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March of this year.

