Las Vegas Raiders 1 of 6 teams with no COVID-19 cases in NFL

Ed Zurga/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Derek Carr
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 15, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak but their opponent this weekend is currently one of six teams in the NFL with no reported cases.

The Las Vegas Raiders have somehow avoided adding a player to the COVID-19 list this week after dozens of players in the league were added to the COVID-19 list.

The Raiders join the Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Saints, and Buccaneers as the only teams in the league with no cases.

On the other side, Cleveland currently has 19 players and staff members on their COVID-19 list, one of the highest in the league, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

For the time being, the NFL does not have any plans to postpone this weekend's game.

