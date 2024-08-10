'Last lap': Browns S Rodney McLeod has more to achieve in final NFL season

The first time Rodney McLeod stepped on a football field, he was six years old. In Maryland, where he grew up, McLeod's uniform wasn't so different from the one he wears now.

"Playing for the Bowie Bulldogs, it's like a full circle moment because obviously with the Browns, colors are similar—black, orange, white—that whole orange variation," McLeod reflected.

He remembers the moment when, at six years old, he fell in love with the game. Taking on Lanham, McLeod made a play that would set him towards a long and successful journey on the gridiron.

"I got a sweep going down the left side, took it 97 yards down the sideline untouched, just running. And that was my introduction and my favorite moment I think of my childhood because it's just so vivid, I'll never forget that," he said, smiling.

McLeod can't help but smile when he talks about football. There's a reason he's spent the last 28 years giving everything to the sport. It started as a dream at six, it blossomed into a passion playing at DeMatha Catholic High School, and it grew into a goal playing collegiality at Virginia, all before it bloomed as he signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

"Harmony." "Special." "My own."

That's how McLeod now describes his NFL journey. It was a journey that saw him fight for a roster spot, move into a starting role, develop into a talented player who earned top dollar for his value in the defensive backfield—and, in 2018, win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's played for four teams over the years, including the Indianapolis Colts and now the Cleveland Browns.

"There's been so much that I've accomplished over the course of my career and I'm just thankful to just be in this position and be able to have changed my family's life and just been able to be a part of a lot of amazing teams," McLeod said.

Now, there is a reason McLeod is so reflective about his career. As the safety enters his second year with the Browns, it also marks what he has decided to be his last year in the NFL.

"I made the pre-preseason decision that this would be my last lap. Just really at a point in my life where I'm content with where I am in life, but more importantly where I'm headed outside of the game," McLeod shared.

With 12 years in the NFL under his belt, McLeod has given a lot to the game. He's dedicated his time, traveling around the country for games every season while continuously training. He's dedicated his body, rehabbing numerous injuries over the years, including a quad injury, a biceps injury and a torn ACL.

Married and just having welcomed a baby girl, Zaia, into the world back in June, McLeod is looking forward to spending time with his family more often—which he'll do after he retires from the NFL at the end of the season.

For the veteran safety, the decision is bittersweet but one he's ready to make.

"I've given the game I think everything. I've always respected it and I think it's, it's given me so much in return. And so, with that, I've sacrificed a lot and just thinking about the time that I'm missing away from family, I just had a newborn, my body," he said. "So, [a] compilation of all those things kind of made me come to grips with this would probably be my last run."

A last lap. A last run. A final season. And McLeod is doing it with the Cleveland Browns, re-signing with the team back in March for his last year in the NFL.

While he's only played one season in orange and brown, the team already has come to mean so much to him. There's the reminder of playing in a similar uniform at the age of six when he first fell in love with the game. There's the history of the franchise and the greats who have called the team and city home, like Jim Brown. And, of course, there are the things that were left incomplete last year, which McLeod aims to achieve in this final year.

"What really made me come back to this team was seeing how far we made it last year and just the level of talent, the brotherhood that lies in between these walls and I wanted to run it back," McLeod explained. "Selfishly, I missed those key moments down the stretch of the year and that's one of my focuses this year is to make sure that I'm available from start to finish because I want to be a part of the run. I want to be a part of history.

"We all know what our team goal is and we fell short of that last year. And so for me, it's trying to do everything that I can in my power to bring the city a championship," he continued.

It's a lofty goal. One more year, one more season to do what has yet to be done in Cleveland. McLeod helped Philadelphia win their first-ever Super Bowl six years ago. He wants to be a part of that same accomplishment here.

While he does that, he's got some personal accomplishments he hopes to achieve along the way as well.

Coming back from the biceps injury that ended his season in Week 11 last year is the first goal. He's already feeling good about that one, having passed all of his conditioning tests in training camp and being cleared for all activities.

Having a full and healthy season is his second goal. It's one he's worked tirelessly on this offseason and is confident he can achieve.

"I wanted to come back to prove that, 'Hey, I can get over another injury, another obstacle in my life and my career.' I want to be able to go out on my standard, my terms, playing at a high level. Can I make my last rep look like my first? That's kind of my mantra going into this year," McLeod said.

That effort is very much appreciated and respected by his team.

"I’m a huge fan of No. 12. He’s been great for our culture, he’s been great for our team. He played really well for us last year before he was injured. He’s an energy multiplier. He’s a champion. I can’t say enough great superlatives about Rodney and what he means to this team,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

And for McLeod, a couple more stats to add to the collection wouldn't hurt, either.

"I'm honestly two shy away from 20 career interceptions, and I like the sound of 20 better than 18—and I do want another Super Bowl as well," McLeod smiled.

While all of these goals swirl around McLeod's head as he prepares for the 2024 season and his "last lap," he doesn't quite know how that final game—which he hopes is the Super Bowl—will feel when he steps off the field for the final time.

But he does know what he will be leaving on it when he walks away and hangs up his cleats.

"I'm leaving everything. I'm leaving my identity, and I'm leaving the game with, I hope, everyone's respect. I've always held that close to my heart, 'How am I viewed by my peers, by coaches, by fans, front office, you name it, everybody that's touched this game, do I have their respect?'

"And have I done well also by the people that have come before me that have played this same position, worn the same uniform? And so that's all that matters to me. It's just that respect."