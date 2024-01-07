Locked in: The Browns will play the Houston Texans in the first round of playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entered their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 5 seed secured—but after the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tenessee Titans game came to an end, they also saw their opportunity for the first round of the playoffs secured as well—the Houston Texans.

Before the 1 p.m. kickoffs on Sunday, the Browns' opponent was up in the air. No matter what, the Browns knew they would be on the road for the playoffs. But where they were heading was in question. If the Jaguars won, the Browns were set to head to Jacksonville to play the Jags in the first round. If Jacksonville lost, the Browns were set to head to Houston to play the Texans.

A dominating game for the Tennessee Titans saw the Jags drop their final game of the season 28-20. With their loss, the Jags have been eliminated from the playoffs. Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers, against all odds, have secured a spot in the postseason.

Cleveland rested many of their starters on Sunday, preparing for their postseason berth. Now they know it'll kick off with C.J. Stroud and company.

The Texans are coming off a big win-and-in game against the Indianapolis Colts played on Saturday night. Stroud had an impressive outing, throwing 20-for-26 with 264 yards and two touchdowns, taking down the Colts 23-19 and ending their regular season 10-7.

The Browns played and beat the Texans 36-22 a few weeks ago, back in Week 16. That game saw wide receiver Amari Cooper set two franchise records with his impressive 265-yard outing and connection with quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Stroud was absent from that game, sidelined in concussion protocol. The Browns went up against backups Case Keenum and Davis Mills. In the playoffs, they'll have to go head-to-head with the explosive rookie. But with seasoned veteran Flacco at the helm and a well-rested roster of starters, the Browns have what it takes to counter.

The Browns know who and where they'll play. Now, the only thing left to learn is the when. Wild Card games could be played at 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday, 1 p.m. on Sunday or 8:15 p.m. on Monday night. The official Wild Card Weekend schedule will be announced on Monday at the wrap of the regular season.