Mayfield staying with Bucs after agreeing to 3-year deal worth up to $115 million, AP source says

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, has not been finalized.

Mayfield has played with four different teams over the past three seasons, including the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

He resurrected his career in 2023, joining the Bucs on a one-year contract after Tom Brady retired and leading the team to a third consecutive NFC South title.

The agreement comes two days after Tampa Bay finalized a two-year, $52 million deal with receiver Mike Evans.

