Mo Eats: Browns DT Maurice Hurst II checks out EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. So, throughout the season, we'll take Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out.

We're calling this Mo Eats.

First up on the menu—EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute in Cleveland.

Hurst was intrigued by the menu and even more by the mission of the local high-end French establishment. Founded by Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS provides formerly incarcerated adults with a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and the support network necessary for long-term success.

EDWINS graduates nearly 100 students a year, with a 95% employment rate and less than 1% recidivism. In partnership with the Browns and the Cleveland Foundation, Chrostowski launched the "Pathways to Ownership" program this spring. The initiative aims to empower business owners from disadvantaged backgrounds by leading them through a comprehensive six-week accelerator program toward establishing successful restaurant ventures.

Food with a mission is what EDWINS embodies—and their mission statement, "Eat well. Do Good," is evidenced on their menu and throughout their restaurant.

"The mission is simple. We eat well, we do go. We're giving someone a second chance not just in this industry but in life. Through food, through wine—and you'll taste it today—it's a pretty sweet career," Chrostowski told Hurst.

From the Cuisses de Grenouille (brined and fried frog legs with toasted garlic and parsley) to the Vichyssoise (a chilled potato and leek soup), Hurst started his meal off a bit unexpectedly. Chef Chrostowski paired Hurst's dishes with two wines, a French chardonnay and an '85 Bordeaux.

It was an adventurous day for Hurst, who admits he was once a chicken fingers and mac & cheese guy, now expanding his pallet. EDWINS was the place to do that. After the frog legs, Hurst moved to land and tried the rabbit leg braised with Dijon mustard. He sampled from the sea with a dish of pan with roasted vegetables and a cream sauce. He drank the wine, ate the cheese, and even ended with a rich dessert—a chocolate pyramid with Grand Marnier macerated strawberries and a gold leaf.

To learn more about EDWINS, click here.

Hurst began his tour of Cleveland food spots with an elevated menu. Throughout the season, he'll mix it up, traveling around the area and diving into the Northeast Ohio food scene, fueling him up for the 2024 season.