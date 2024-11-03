Mo Eats: Browns DT Maurice Hursts goes to D-Line favorite Dante in Tremont

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. So, throughout the season, we'll take Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out. We're calling this Mo Eats.

When the Browns defensive linemen want a nice bite to eat and a place to bond, there's a spot they tend to dine at—Dante in Tremont.

Serving modern American fare with international inspirations, Dante has been serving up delicacies in a former bank building for nearly 15 years. Northeast Ohio native and Michelin-starred Chef Dante Boccuzzi—who has run kitchens in California, New York, Italy and beyond—now creates unique menus back here at home.

When Hurst and his teammates dine at Dante, the table fills up with food quickly. Who fronts the bill is a fun little gamble they take each time.

But Hurst usually orders the same thing every time. On Mo Eats, Hurst tried some new dishes—like tuna tartar—that took him out of his comfort zone. His mind was blown with a seasonal tortellini, and he "fueled his soul" with a sweet treat to end the meal.

After dinner, Hurst even got to go behind the bar and mix up a cocktail with local brand Lion's Share Spirits,created by Phillip Hockey.

And, of course, Hurst talked some football over dinner, sharing the hopes for the team after getting a big win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and expectations going against his former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in Week 9.

Check out this episode of Mo Eats in the player above.